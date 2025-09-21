Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 108 ODIs

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana broke a number of batting records during her spectacular knock of 125 in just 63 balls against Australia Women in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. She needed just 50 balls to reach her hundred, thus becoming the Indian batter (Men's or Women's) with the fastest ODI ton. The elegant southpaw broke Virat Kohli's record, who reached a century in 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

In Women's ODIs, Mandhana scintillating 50-ball hundred ranks second among fastest centuries. Only Australian legend Meg Lanning (45 balls) is above the Indian batter on the list. The 29-year-old now has 13 ODI tons - the joint-second in Women's one-day internationals alongside New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Former Australian captain Lanning tops the list with 15.

Mandhana has so far featured in 108 one-day matches. In the wake of her brilliant batting effort against Australia in Delhi, we compare her ODI stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has more runs and a better average after 108 ODIs?

In 108 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,888 runs at an average of 47.92. Of her runs, 916 runs have come in 19 ODIs against Australia at an average of 48.21. She has also scored 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England at an average of 49.57 and 908 runs in 18 games against South Africa, averaging 53.29. Mandhana has also scored 614 runs in 16 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 43.85.

After 108 ODIs, Kohli had 4,378 runs to his name at an average of 48.64. Of his ODI runs after 108 matches, 1,479 came in 34 games against Sri Lanka, averaging 52.82. He had also scored 715 runs in 15 ODIs against West Indies (average 55) and 670 runs in 17 ODIs against England (average 47.85). In nine matches against Australia, he had 264 runs at an average of 33.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has more hundreds after 108 ODIs?

Having played 108 one-dayers, Mandhana has notched up 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Her best of 136 came off 120 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 centuries, four have come against Australia and three against South Africa. Further, Mandhana has two centuries each against New Zealand and West Indies and one ton each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,888 47.92 89.93 136 13 32 Virat Kohli 4,378 48.64 86.41 183 14 23

(Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - ODI stats comparison after 108 matches)

After 108 ODIs, Kohli had 14 hundreds and 23 half-centuries to his name. His best of 183 was registered against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012 in the Asia Cup. Of his 14 centuries after 108 matches, five came against Sri Lanka. Kohli had two hundreds each against England, Bangladesh and West Indies after 108 one-day matches and one each against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in chases after 108 ODIs?

Both Mandhana and Kohli have produced stellar numbers in ODIs when Team India have batted second. In 46 one-day games in which India have batted second, Mandhana has smashed 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The southpaw has hit five hundreds and 17 fifties in ODIs while chasing. Batting first, she averages 42.87 from 62 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Virat Kohli 61 2,732 58.12 87.73 183 8 15

(Mandhana vs Kohli - ODI stats comparison in chases after 108 matches)

Kohli is renowned as the chase master in ODIs. Of his first 108 matches, India batted second in 61 games. In 59 innings, he had notched up 2,732 runs at an average of 58.12 and a strike rate of 87.73. Kohli had eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries in chases at that stage. In contrast, in 47 matches that Team India batted first, the former skipper had an average of 38.27.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in wins after 108 ODIs?

Of her 108 ODIs, Mandhana has been part of 65 matches that India have won. In winning causes, she has notched up 3,509 runs at an average of 59.47 and a strike rate of 92.02. The left-handed batter has 10 hundreds and 23 fifties in ODI wins. Of her one-day tons after 108 matches, three have come in losses.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 65 3,509 59.47 92.02 136 10 23 Virat Kohli 66 3,296 64.62 90.30 183 13 14

(Mandhana vs Kohli - ODI stats comparison in wins after 108 matches)

After 108 ODIs, Kohli had featured in 66 matches that India won. In winning causes, he scored 3,296 runs at an average of 64.62 and a strike rate of 90.30. The veteran batter had 13 hundreds and 14 half-centuries in wins after 108 matches. Only one of his tons came in losses at that stage.

