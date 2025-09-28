Smriti Mandhana vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

Opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be crucial to India Women's fortunes in the Women's World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their campaign in the ICC event with a match against co-hosts Sri Lanka Women at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Heading into the World Cup, Mandhana has displayed exceptional form. The 29-year-old was the Player of the Series in the three-match home ODI series against Australia Women, which concluded earlier this month. Even as India Women lost the series 2-1, the southpaw was named Player of the Series for scoring 300 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. Her stats included two consecutive hundreds.

Mandhana has so far featured 108 ODIs and has opened in 107 matches. Ahead of the 2025 World Cup, we compare her one-day stats with that of Virender Sehwag after the latter had also opened in 107 one-day matches.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 ODI matches as opener, Mandhana has scored 4,863 runs, averaging 48.14 at a strike rate of 89.95. The star batter has 916 runs in 19 games against Australia at an average of 48.21 and 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England, averaging 49.57. She has also notched up 906 runs in 18 ODIs against South Africa (average 53.29) and 614 runs in 16 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 43.85).

After 107 ODIs as opener, Sehwag had 3,490 runs to his name at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 97.02. Of his one-day runs after 107 matches, 729 came in 15 matches against New Zealand at an average of 48.60. He had also scored 537 runs in 12 ODIs against England at an average of 44.75 and 505 runs in 16 matches against Pakistan at an average of 31.56.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has smashed 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Her career-best score of 136 came off 120 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 one-day centuries, four have come against Australia and three against South Africa. She has also hit two tons each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Virender Sehwag 3,490 34.21 97.02 130 7 16

(Mandhana vs Sehwag - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Sehwag had seven hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name. His best of 130 came off came 134 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in November 2003. Of his seven tons after 107 ODIs, as many as four came against the Kiwis and one each against England, West Indies and Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs as opener while chasing, Mandhana has totaled 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The 29-year-old has struck five hundreds and 17 half-centuries in ODIs while batting second. Batting first, she averages 43.16 from 61 ODI games.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Virender Sehwag 59 1,922 35.59 100 126 5 6

(Mandhana vs Sehwag - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

In 59 ODIs as opener while chasing, Sehwag had scored 1,922 runs at an average of 35.59 and a strike rate of 100 exactly hundred. The swashbuckling batter hit five hundreds and six fifties. In 48 matches while batting first, he had scored 1,568 runs at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 93.61.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

After 107 ODI matches as opener, Mandhana has featured in 64 games that India have won. In winning causes, she has contributed 3,484 runs at an average of 60.06 and a strike rate of 92.21. The elegant 29-year-old batter has smashed 10 centuries and 23 fifties in one-day wins.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Virender Sehwag 52 2,268 45.36 101.93 130 6 12

(Mandhana vs Sehwag - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Sehwag had been part of 52 wins. In winning causes, he had contributed 2,268 runs at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 101.93, with six hundreds and 12 half-centuries. In 48 matches that his side lost, he had 1,124 runs, averaging 23.41. Sehwag was also part of seven one-day matches that ended in no result.

(Note of his first 107 ODIs as opener, Sehwag played four matches for Asia XI and three for ICC World XI)

