SNP vs BT Match Prediction: Who will win today's match? | 12th September, CPL 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
39   //    11 Sep 2019, 16:26 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents

The 8th match of Caribbean Premier League 2019 will witness a clash between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. Carlos Brathwaite's side had recorded an epic win against the Jamaica Tallawahs last night and they will try to carry forward that momentum when they lock horns with the Tridents.

On the other hand, the Barbados-based franchise had lost its tournament opener versus Guyana Amazon Warriors and hence, they will look to get their campaign on track.

So, who will win this battle between Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite? Let us find it out

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents Match Prediction

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have played three matches in this season so far. They had struggled in the initial two matches but their batsmen came to the party on the flat pitch that was offered at Warner Park. Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas can wreak havoc once again but this time they will face a stiffer challenge as the Tridents bowling attack comprises of talented spinners like Sandeep Lamichhane and Ashley Nurse.

Lewis has struggled against spinners in the past thus, Holder may introduce his spin bowlers early in the match. Also, Raymon Reifer can trouble the home side with his left-arm pace.

In the batting department, the Tridents have one of the best openers of this world, Alex Hales. He knows to get going on batting-friendly wickets and the Englishman would be waiting to register a big score in tonight's match.

The likes of Rayad Emrit, Carlos Brathwaite and Dominic Drakes had gone for huge runs in their home leg opener which is why the Tridents will have the upper hand tonight. Also, Barbados has the experienced all-rounder, JP Duminy who can turn the tables at any moment.

Though Barbados Tridents had lost their opening match, expect them to dominate the Patriots in this match and open their account with a win at Warner Park.

Predicted Winners of this match - Barbados Tridents

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on CPL points table, news, results, CPL schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Jason Holder Alex Hales
