SNP vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 21?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP), and Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) are set to lock horns in Match 21 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, September 9 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Patriots have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they are yet to win a single match in the tournament. Having lost six out of eight games with two of them being washed out, the Patriots are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.268.

Having already been knocked out of the competition, the Patriots will be looking to play for pride and will hope to be party-spoilers in their last two matches. They will go into the match after losing to Rovman Powell’s Barbados Royals by eight wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Patriots racked up a mammoth score of 220 for the loss of four wickets on the board. But then, Rahkeem Cornwall scored a 45-ball hundred to help the Royals chase down the target with 11 balls to spare.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.338 thanks to wins in three out of six matches. They will go into the game after beating the Royals by 90 runs. After putting up a huge score of 195 for six on the board, the Kings bowled the Royals out for 105 in 17.3 overs.

CPL 2023, SNP vs SLK Prediction: Can the Patriots beat the Kings?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are terribly low on confidence. The Patriots, in the meantime, should be in good stead after their win over the Royals and will go into the upcoming match as the firm favorites without a doubt.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this CPL 2023 match.

