SNP vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 12?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders are set to lock horns in Match 12 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, August 27 (Monday, August 28 in India) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, are currently placed fifth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.989. The Patriots have had to struggle thus far as they are yet to see the face of victory in the championship. They lost three matches while two games had to be called off due to heavy rain.

The Patriots will go into the match after losing to Barbados Royals by six wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Patriots scored 197 for the loss of six wickets. Opening batter Andre Fletcher scored 51 runs while Corbin Bosch scored 38 runs off 12 balls. However, the Royals chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.700. They lost to Faf du Plessis' Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs.

After being asked to chase down a target of 168, the Knights folded for 113 in 14.5 overs. Skipper Kieron Pollard scored 34 runs off 15 balls, but he hardly got any support from the others.

CPL 2023, SNP vs TKR Prediction: Can the Patriots beat the Knight Riders?

Both teams are yet to open their account in the tournament. But it is the Patriots who have really struggled to find their feet in the championship. The Knight Riders struggled in their previous game against the Kings, but they will fancy their chances against the Patriots.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match

