Sony Pictures Sports Network announces a stellar line-up of panelists for the upcoming India tour of West Indies

West Indies v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of the India tour of West Indies, announces their exciting programming initiatives to increase engagement with audiences across India. The series, comprising 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches spanning from August 3 to September 3, 2019 will feature the Indian cricket team for the first time after their appearance at the Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals. The India tour of West Indies will also mark the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams.

SPSN’s celebrated live wrap-around show, Extraaa Innings, will return for the India tour of West Indies featuring a host of renowned expert panelists. Sir Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Graeme Swann, Murali Kartik, Darren Ganga and Ian Bishop will present comprehensive pre, mid and post-match expert analyses in English, while Ashish Nehra, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif and Vivek Razdan along with presenters Gaurav Kapur and Arjun Pandit will be presenting in Hindi. Extraaa Innings will also make an appearance in the breakfast segment with the post-match analysis for the ODI and Test series. In addition to this, SPSN will be airing ‘Cricket Talk’, a show that will provide previews for the Test format and reviews after the T20I and ODI formats.

The matches, being played across five scenic venues in the Caribbean and in Florida, USA, will be telecast in English on SONY TEN 1 channels and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 channels. Viewers can expect fast bowling, furious batting and an exceptional viewing experience from the highly anticipated series only on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“This monsoon, Indian viewers can watch #MoreCricket and thrilling action on Sony Pictures Sports Network with The Ashes and India tour of West Indies. A robust programming line-up has been created for the India tour of West Indies along with the legendary Sir Vivian Richards and Sunil Gavaskar reuniting in the studio along with other exceptional panelists. The India tour of West Indies will also mark the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams. With brilliant performances expected from both the highly skilled teams, the India tour of West Indies is going to be unmissable for every cricket lover in the nation.”

Sunil Gavaskar, Former India Captain:

“West Indies will always hold a very special place in my heart since I started my career over there and have immense respect for their players. Sir Vivian Richards and I have played against each other several times but at the Sony Pictures Sports Network studios, we will share a partnership for the India tour of West Indies 2019.”

Sir Vivian Richards, Former West Indies Captain:

“India-West Indies series have always seen explosive action and I don’t expect anything less this time around. With the current form of the West Indies team, I look forward to them giving a tough competition to the Indian side. Sitting next to Sunil Gavaskar in the studio of Sony Pictures Sports Network in West Indies will also be like reliving the memories of my playing days against him in my country.”

Watch the India tour of West Indies live and exclusive in English on SONY TEN 1 channels and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 channels from August 3 to September 3, 2019.