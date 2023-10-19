"Sorry for stealing it from Jaddu" - Virat Kohli on receiving Player of the Match award following his ton in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Indian batting star Virat Kohli cheekily remarked during the post-match press conference that he regretted stealing away the Player-of-the-Match award from Ravindra Jadeja after the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup clash in Pune. The 34-year-old also spoke about his eagerness to convert today's knock into a big score after a string of half-centuries.

After the Bangladesh setting a tricky target of 257 for India to win, the Indian openers set a solid base. However, it was Kohli, who shepherded the run-chase after they departed. He hit a six in the 42nd over of the innings as the Men in Blue completed their fourth victory in a row and Kohli got to a record 48th ODI ton.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that the free hits he received initially got him going big time and felt the pitch was good enough to play the shots. The veteran also praised the crowd for showing up in large numbers, thanking them for their support.

"Sorry for stealing it (the player of the Match award) from Jaddu. I wanted to make a big contribution. Have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time. (Free hits to start off) I was telling Shubman that even if you dream about this situation, you go back to sleep. It was a dream start. It just calms you down."

"The pitch was good, allowed me to play my game - hit the gaps and find the boundaries whenever I could. Great atmosphere in the dressing room. The spirit is there for everyone to see. You need to create some momentum in the changing room to come out and play like this. Special feeling to play in front of such crowds."

Jadeja arguably set the match up for India, pulling it back after Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das started briskly. His left-arm spin yielded figures of 10-0-38-2. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also took two wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav managed to get one each.

Virat Kohli remains only two centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With 48 ODI centuries, the Delhi-born cricketer is now only two tons shy of overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 in the format. The right-hander also took his tournament tally to 259 runs in four innings at a staggering average of 129.50.

Occupying the top position is his captain Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 265 runs despite being dismissed for a duck against Australia. The Men in Blue will next lock horns with New Zealand, who are also undefeated in four matches.