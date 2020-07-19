Sourav Ganguly has had a bigger impact on Indian cricket than MS Dhoni: Parthiv Patel

Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel recently opined that he would cast his vote for Sourav Ganguly over MS Dhoni as the captain who had a greater impact on Indian cricket. He reasoned that it was because the Prince of Kolkata had built the Indian team from scratch.

Parthiv Patel voiced his opinion on the captaincy debate between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni in the latest edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked which of the two former Indian captains had the bigger impact, Parthiv Patel mentioned that it was a justifiable comparison considering the achievements of the duo.

"The competition is valid between the two captains. One captain has a lot of trophies while the other captain has built the team. When Sourav Ganguly became the captain after 2000, Indian cricket was going through a difficult time."

The diminutive wicket-keeper highlighted that Sourav Ganguly had inculcated the winning habit in the Indian team in foreign conditions.

"From there he built a team that won abroad, not that we are not winning earlier, but we won big Test matches abroad like Headingly, in Australia and then went to Pakistan and won the Test series."

Parthiv Patel also talked about the 2003 World Cup where India reached the final under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, exceeding all expectations back home.

"If you talk about the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, no one was thinking that the Indian team will reach the final."

He mentioned that MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is the only captain to have won so many titles.

"If you talk about Dhoni, he has lot of trophies. He is the only captain who has won so many trophies."

Parthiv Patel opined that he would cast his vote for Sourav Ganguly, considering that the current BCCI President had to build the team from scratch.

"In my opinion, if I have to cast my vote it would be for Dada because he built a team from scratch."

Parthiv Patel on the backing he received from Sourav Ganguly

Parthiv Patel played 15 Test matches under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy

Parthiv Patel was further asked if there had been instances when he had enjoyed the backing of Sourav Ganguly.

The Gujarat wicket-keeper responded by saying that there were multiple such occasions, and narrated an incident when Sourav Ganguly had shown confidence in him despite him having missed a crucial stumping against Australia at Adelaide.

"There were many instances, not only one. I played for 2-3 years under Dada's captaincy. I remember in Australia I had missed a stumping in the Adelaide Test match we won."

"After that when we reached Melbourne and Sydney, Dada told that we will have our meals together. When we were having tea in the evening, he used to roam around with a box of Marie biscuits."

He also added that Sourav Ganguly used to call the team members to his room to instil confidence in them and tell them not to worry about their places in the lineup.

"He used to call us in his room in the evening to express his confidence on the players, that he is behind us and we should not worry about anything and would not be dropped from the team."

Parthiv Patel also talked about the motivating advice he received from Sourav Ganguly while facing Jason Gillespie in the Brisbane Test of 2003, a match in which Dada scored an inspiring century.

"When we were playing against the new ball in Brisbane, when he had scored a hundred, I was facing Jason Gillespie with the new ball. After every delivery, Dada used to come to me and tell me how I was playing and appreciate my batting."

Parthiv Patel signed off by stating that Sourav Ganguly used to provide such support to all the players regularly.

"That makes a lot of difference and that is not only with one player, he has done it consistently with all players."

Parthiv Patel has represented India in 25 Test matches, scoring 934 runs and accounting for 72 dismissals. In the 15 Test matches he played under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, he garnered 537 runs along with 33 dismissals behind the sticks.