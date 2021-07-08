Sourav Ganguly birthday: Top 5 ODI innings

Sourav Ganguly will always hold a special place in Indian cricket. He took charge of the Indian team when it was going through its darkest phase and led them to great heights.

Sourav Ganguly took a number of bold decisions while in charge of the Indian team on the field, and the players he backed went on to lead India to memorable triumphs over the years.

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

Sourav Ganguly was a superb batsman, and along with Sachin Tendulkar, formed the best opening batting combination for a long time in the 1990s.

As he turns 49, we take a look at the top five ODI innings by Sourav Ganguly:

141 not out vs South Africa, Nairobi, October 13, 2000

Sourav Ganguly was in prime form in the match against South Africa.

India was taking on South Africa in the semi-finals of the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000. Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first, and he took the onus upon himself to dictate proceedings.

Following a decent start, Sourav Ganguly added a 145-run partnership with Rahul Dravid for the second wicket. He cruised to 50 in 70 balls and his century (14th in ODIs) in 114 balls.

He then exploded towards the end and remained unbeaten, taking the team to 295 for six in 50 overs. Ganguly ended with 141 runs off 142 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes.

183 vs Sri Lanka, Taunton, May 26, 1999

Saurav Ganguly was immense against Sri Lanka.

India took on Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup in Taunton. India was asked to bat first, and opener Sadagoppan Ramesh was dismissed in the very first over of the match.

However, this is when history was about to be made. Rahul Dravid walked in and, along with Sourav Ganguly, added a partnership of more than 300 runs, the first instance of it being done in ODI cricket.

Sourav Ganguly was in the mood as he slaughtered the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting seven sixes and 17 fours to end up with 183 runs off 158 balls.

India ended with their highest total in ODIs at the time – 373 for six in 50 overs and went on to win the match by a comprehensive margin.

