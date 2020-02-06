Sourav Ganguly heads to the UK; talks with ECB about four-nation series on the agenda

The proposed four-nation tournament is Ganguly's brainchild.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has headed to the UK and will reportedly hold an informal meeting with members of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to further discuss the idea of the highly-anticipated four-nation series.

Days after taking over as president of the BCCI, Ganguly announced that India, England, Australia and another top nation will take on each other in a multi-nation tournament, with the first edition set to be held in India.

The former Indian captain met with members of the ECB and floated the idea, and this was received positively by them. Similarly, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts also praised this potential idea, praising Ganguly for his innovative thinking. Back then, Ganguly had said:

"Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series which begins in 2021 and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India. We have very good relations with the ECB and the meeting went off very well.”

According to sources in the know of developments, it has been revealed that Ganguly’s UK trip will also involve discussions over how the tournament will be conducted, with some things needing looking in to.

Additionally, there will be talks about finding a way to incorporate this ambitious project into ICC’s Future Tours Programme - the rules of the ICC do not allow any board to conduct a multi-nation series which has more than three countries, hence the need to try and accommodate this potential series in ICC’s FTP.

“Yes, Ganguly headed to the UK from the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and there will be talks around the 4-nation tournament during his stay there. Cricket Australia officials could also join in. That depends on how things progress as some things need looking into,” the source said.