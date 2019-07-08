Sourav Ganguly debuts on Instagram to connect with young fans

Sourav Ganguly cutting his birthday cake as he turns 47 and adds another 'innings' to his name

KOLKATA, July 8th, 2019: On the occasion of his 47th birthday, former Indian cricket captain and Padma Shri winner, Sourav Ganguly, announced his entry to Instagram. His Instagram account will be a window to his life, for cricket fans in India and around the world.

Revered as one of the greatest Captains in the history of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly or Dada, as he is fondly called, is a force to reckon with. Through Instagram, Sourav hopes to connect directly with his young fans, share memorable moments from his illustrious cricketing career, cheer for the Indian team as they play in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and express his opinion on social causes, with Instagram’s 1 billion strong global community.

Sourav Ganguly commented, “Reinvention is constantly required in cricket, as it is required in life. From leading India on the field, to commentary, to advising an IPL team, to now joining Instagram, I continue being connected with people who’re passionate about this amazing sport. I hope to engage with young fans by sharing valuable insights on cricketing events and encourage them to join me in causes close to my heart.”

Welcoming him to the Instagram community, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Enabling expression and fostering connections are at the heart of Instagram, and for public figures like Sourav Ganguly, the community serves as another creative outlet that enables them to directly engage with their fans. We are thrilled to welcome him to Instagram and look forward to seeing him share his passions and engage with the community.”

Sourav joins a long list of eminent personalities from Bengal who are present on Instagram to engage with their fans. These include Nusrat Jahan, Jeet, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty.

Sourav already has a strong Facebook community of over 600,000 people and can now be followed on Instagram on his account named @souravganguly