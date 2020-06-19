Sourav Ganguly made Indian cricket team a tough side, states Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believed that it was Sourav Ganguly who changed the DNA of the Indian cricket team.

Nasser Hussain was also impressed with Eoin Morgan and the way he has captained the England ODI team.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly made the Men In Blue a fearless side and a team that was tough to beat. When Sourav Ganguly was at the helm, he backed many youngsters like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag and each of them went on to become world-class cricketers for the Indian cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly instilled faith and belief in the Indian cricket team that they were capable of travelling overseas and winning, something that completely changed the DNA of Indian cricket.

"Sourav made the Indian cricket team a feisty side. He made the side tough, and when he was captaining the side you knew you were in a big battle with them. I have a huge respect for him as a captain as he started the revolution of the Indian cricket team," Nasser Hussain said on the show Pit Stop on Sony Ten.

Nasser Hussain also felt that the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were similar as both wear their heart on their sleeves and both led by example for the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli's constant search for success and his never-say-die attitude was what impressed Nasser Hussain.

Morgan is calm and cool as a captain: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain was also impressed by England skipper Eoin Morgan, under whose leadership England won their first World Cup in 2019. After getting knocked out of the 2015 World Cup at the hands of Bangladesh, there were some tough calls taken in the England team and some fundamental changes were made.

Post that, England began to pick ODI specialists and played a fearless brand of cricket through players like Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, etc. Thus, the fine team selection and an eye for natural talent is what seems to have impressed Nasser Hussain the most about Morgan.

"He has done such a fine job leading the England white-ball side. The best aspect of the side is that they look to express themselves well. Another important aspect about this side is their selection. They have gone with players who are good white-ball cricketers such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy among others. More importantly, Eoin is known to be someone who is calm and cool as a captain," Nasser Hussain said.