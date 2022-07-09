Sourav Ganguly’s top three innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Fondly named Dada by Indian fans, Sourav Ganguly is known and respected for his key role in guiding Indian cricket to much success after the match-fixing scandal in 2000.

That scandal not only ruined the image of Indian cricket, it also marked the culmination of a period of intense stagnation in team performance through the 1990s.

One of the many achievements of Sourav Ganguly was leading his team to the final of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa. In an incredible performance, the Indian team only lost two matches in the entire tournament, including the final, both to the eventual winners Australia.

Firm and aggressive as a captain, Dada was also one of the most elegant and strong-willed batsmen of his generation, averaging 55.88 in World Cup matches that he played.

As the 'Prince of Kolkata' has turned 50, it's a good time to look back at three of his best innings in the ICC Cricket World Cups over the years.

#3) 107* (120), India vs Kenya, Super Sixes, Cape Town, March 7, 2003

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh saw India home in a tricky chase

Kenya chose to bat first in this Super Sixes tie against powerhouse India and limped to a total of 225-5 after 50 overs, with Kennedy Otieno scoring 79 runs in 134 balls at a strike rate of 59.

In reply, India looked like they were about to make a mess of a small total, collapsing to 11-2 in 4.3 overs and then 24-3 in 9.3. Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammad Kaif had departed early.

Post this mini-collapse, captain Sourav Ganguly took responsibility for the faltering innings in this match, building a partnership with his deputy Rahul Dravid. The vice-captain scored a careful 32 runs in 73 balls before getting out with only 108 on the board in 29.3 overs.

However, the southpaw continued his innings, carefully keeping the scoreboard moving along, with youngster Yuvraj Singh who scored a fiery 58 off just 64 deliveries.

The pair remained unbeaten as Ganguly’s innings of 108* in 120 deliveries under intense pressure won his team the match and him the Man of the Match award. India inched closer to the coveted semi-final spot with this victory.

#2) 111* (114), India vs Kenya, Semi-Final, Durban, March 20, 2003

Sourav Ganguly of India celebrates his century against Kenya in the 2003 World Cup semi-final

In a rematch of the Super Sixes in Durban, India captain Sourav Ganguly won the toss and chose to bat this time, with the intention of putting pressure on the underdogs in the World Cup semi-finals.

Coming in to bat at 74-1 after a strong opening partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, Ganguly had made the most of the foundation as he kept one end stable throughout the innings.

Tendulkar was able to play his natural game, while cameos from Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh added an additional boost to the Indian total.

Ganguly himself played the key innings, scoring a majestic 111 runs in just 114 deliveries in a clutch knockout performance to give India a solid total of 270/4 after 50 overs. This was a difficult total to chase back in 2003.

Ganguly was particularly elegant with his trademark cover drives and on-drives, giving almost nothing away to the Kenyan bowlers.

In reply, the Kenyan batsmen never looked to be in the game, falling to 36-4 in the 15th over of the game and never recovered from their disastrous start.

The Indian bowlers got the Kenyans out for 179, strolling their way into their first World Cup final since 1983, with skipper Sourav Ganguly taking home the Man of the Match award against Kenya once again.

#1) 183 (145), India vs Sri Lanka, Group Stage, Taunton, May 26, 1999

Having started the 1999 World Cup campaign with two losses, including one against Zimbabwe, and just one win, against Kenya, Mohammad Azharuddin’s India were in dire need of another victory by a big margin to avoid elimination in the group stages.

Losing the toss, India were made to bat first by a strong Lankan side. The innings did not get off to a strong start as Chaminda Vaas’ delivery clipped Sadagoppan Ramesh’s off-stump in the very first over of the game.

The next wicket would not fall until another 318 runs were scored by India’s second-wicket partnership, between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. The rampage at Taunton that began soon after the first wicket saw both batsmen take every bowler to the cleaners.

Driving, cutting, and flicking every loose delivery that came their way, both batsmen smacked 17 boundaries each, with the southpaw from Bengal hitting an additional 7 sixes.

While nobody was spared, strike bowlers Chaminda Vaas and Eric Upashantha were the most expensive on the day, conceding 84 and 80 runs respectively in their 10 overs.

Ganguly ended this innings at a career-best 183 off just 158 deliveries, while Rahul Dravid scored an impeccable 145. The two batsmen took India to their then-highest World Cup score of 373-6, which the Sri Lankans failed to chase by a massive 157 runs.

Sourav Ganguly won the Man of the Match award for his unbelievable batting performance, giving India a real chance to qualify as toppers from Group A.

