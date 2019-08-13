South Africa announce Test and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of India

South Africa will want to do much better than what they could showcase during their last Test tour to India in 2015

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the Test and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of India which is set to begin from 15th September.

Quinton de Kock has been named as the skipper for the T20I side while Rassie van der Dussen will be his deputy. Rassie's promotion to a captaincy role refects his growing stature within South African cricketing circles as he was only handed a central contract yesterday. In a similar vein, Temba Bavuma has been handed the responsibility of being the vice-captain for South Africa's Test side.

There are also several fresh faces in both the formats for South Africa. Exciting fast-bowler Anrich Nortje, spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy and wicket-keeper batsman Rudi Second will be in line to receive their first Test caps when they visit India for a three-match series in October.

The T20I series which precedes the Tests will involve potential debutants in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, and Anrich Nortje. All these three players had an impressive showing during the Mzansi Super League last year.

The likes of Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for the T20I series as they will be part of South Africa's 4-day matches against India A.

South Africa Test match squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (vice-capt), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.