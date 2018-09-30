SA vs Zim ODI Series: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in the first ODI

South Africa started the home season with a 5 wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. It was a great bowling display by South African bowlers who took advantage of bowling conditions and dismissed Zimbabwe for a low total. Despite losing early wickets, the hosts chased down the target with ease.

South African captain JP Duminy won the toss and decided to field first. Lungi Ngidi made use of the conditions by dismissing Solomon Mire for in 4th over. Captain Hamilton Masakadza and Ervine could not score runs easily against top quality bowling line-up of South Africa.

Zimbabwe scored 26 for 1 at the end of 10 overs. Kagiso Rabada, Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo and Ngidi were superb with their line and lengths. They were successful in picking wickets at regular intervals. South Africa bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 in 34.1 overs. Elton Chigumbura (27) and Hamilton Masakadza (25) were the top scorers for Zimbabwe.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of wicket-takers with 3 for 19 in 8.1 overs while Rabada, Imran Tahir and Phehlukwayo picked 2 wickets each. Mulder took 1 wicket.

Chasing the target of 118 runs to win, Tendai Chatara got the early breakthrough dismissing Dean Elgar for 2. Wellington Masakadza castled Reeza Hendricks for 5. Before the power play overs came to an end, Tendai Chatara got the big wicket of Aiden Markram for 27 runs. South Africa were 40 for 3 at end of 10 overs.

South Africa went into the lunch break at 45 for 3 in 12 overs. The debutant Mavuta got the wicket of another debutant Jonker to reduce South Africa at 58 for 4. Heinrich Klassen played with positive intent scoring 44 off 44 balls before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza. JP Duminy and Mulder ensured that South Africa held their nerves to shoot off the remaining target. The hosts won the match in 26.1 overs with 5 wickets to spare.

For Zimbabwe, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza picked 2 wickets each while Mavuta took 1.

South Africa takes a 1-0 lead in the 3 match ODI series. The second match will be played on 3rd October at Bloemfontein.