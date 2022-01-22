IPL 2022 auction: 3 South African players in the spotlight after the ODI series

The South Africa vs. India ODI series is shaping up to be an exciting contest. The Proteas had a solid resurgence after losing their first Test, their only loss against India so far in this series. At the same time, India is desperate to turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways.

The critical difference between the two sides is the contribution of numerous players at different stages. It is almost impossible to find just one impressive player in the matches played so far.

A different player has contributed in every match to get the South African team in a commanding position in the series. A few of these players have now made a name for themselves and could be considered in the mega-auction ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Let's look at a few South African players who will be in the spotlight and could be bought by an IPL team after the ongoing ODI Series.

#3 Marco Jansen: South Africa's masterly discovery

Losing Anrich Nortje just before the start of the test series came as a blessing in disguise for the Proteas. Nortje's absence allowed Marco Jansen to make his debut in Test cricket, and boy did he deliver.

Marco Jensen during the Test series vs. India.

Barring his first-ever innings in Test cricket, Jansen played like he was an experienced campaigner. He troubled the Indian batters with his accurate left-arm bowling, with tactical adjustments to his length and angle throughout the series.

Jensen eventually finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, only behind Kagiso Rabada and five more than India's best bowler, Mohammed Shami. He rightfully earned a call-up to the ODI team because of his performances.

It will be interesting to see how Jensen performs for the remainder of the series.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen: The unlikely aggressor

When Rassie van der Dussen walked out to bat in the final innings of the second Test against India, his team still needed almost 150 runs to win. The Indian team was all around him in the field to add more pressure to the situation.

However, the South African calmed his nerves, ignored all the noises coming around him and stood tall with his captain.

ICC @ICC 🏻



The partnership is nearing a double hundred and South Africa are looking at a tall total.



Watch the series live on



#SAvIND | bit.ly/SA-IND-1ODI A quick fire ton for Rassie van der Dussen!The partnership is nearing a double hundred and South Africa are looking at a tall total.Watch the series live on ICC.tv (in select regions) A quick fire ton for Rassie van der Dussen! 👏🏻The partnership is nearing a double hundred and South Africa are looking at a tall total.Watch the series live on ICC.tv (in select regions)#SAvIND | bit.ly/SA-IND-1ODI https://t.co/42p8Nbr9sD

Similarly, in the first ODI, when South Africa was 68/3, and it seemed like batting was tough on the slow-pitch at Paarl, van der Dussen played an unlikely role as the aggressor to take pressure off his captain at the other end.

He and Bavuma went on to score the highest fourth-wicket partnership against India in ODIs. His 123* perfectly set up the game for the Proteas and helped secure a comfortable 31-run victory over India.

#1 Temba Bavuma: The foundation stone

Temba Bavuma has been a dark horse in the side, often overlooked due to the patience of Dean Elgar or the aggression of Quinton de Kock. However, in the ongoing series against India, Bavuma has been the common denominator in all of the South African innings.

From hitting the winning runs to wrapping up the Test series to blunting the Indian attack in the first ODI, Bavuma has performed every time he walks out to bat.

Bavuma's innings have not been flawless, as he has often missed edges or miscued a few textbook shots. However, he has made sure that his wicket will be of the highest value every time he comes out to bat.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar