South Africa’s tour of Australia, 3rd Test, Australia vs South Africa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to lock horns in the third and final Test of the three-match series starting Wednesday, January 4. The Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host the contest.

Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, are leading the series 2-0 after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne. They are also sitting on top of the points table in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. However, prior to the last Test, the Aussies faced a few injury concerns.

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the final Test due to injuries. Left-handed batter Matt Renshaw and spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar have been called up as replacements. The Aussies will now be looking to end the series with a series whitewash.

South Africa, on the other hand, desperately need a win to stay in contention for the WTC final to be played later this year. Having already lost 0-2, the team, led by Dean Elgar, has gone down to fourth in the table below Sri Lanka with a points percentage of 50.

Theunis de Bruyn won’t be a part of the Sydney Test as he will be with his wife for the birth of their child. In that case, Rassie van der Dussen may return to the XI. Kagiso Rabada will also look to up his game after being expensive in the Melbourne Test.

Australia vs South Africa Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test, South Africa tour of Australia.

Date and Time: January 4-8, 2022, 05:00 am IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Australia vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch in Sydney is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers may not get a whole lot of help from the surface. The spinners may come into play later in the game and hence, Nathan Lyon and Keshav Maharaj’s role may turn out to be critical. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option.

Australia vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain on four out of five days. Hence, a number of interruptions seem to be on the cards. Conditions will be windy with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Australia vs South Africa Probable XI

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Scott Boland

South Africa

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa Match Prediction

If the weather forecast is taken into account, a result in the game may not be possible. On paper, Australia are the stronger of the two teams, but the fate of the match depends on the weather conditions.

Prediction: The match to end in a draw.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

