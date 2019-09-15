South Africa Tour of India 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads

India will host Proteas in the T20I and Test Series.

The Men in Blue will host South Africa in a T20I and Test series between September 15 and October 23, 2019.

The Indians are coming into the series at the back of an extraordinary series victory against the Windies, and they will love to take that momentum into the home series against the Proteas. On the flipside, South Africa haven't played any bilateral series after their disastrous outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Indian selectors have rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20I series. The South African selectors have made a major decision and have given Quinton de Kock the responsibility to lead the Proteas in the T20I series and Rassie van der Dussen has been appointed de Kock's deputy for the series.

Telecast and streaming details

Star Sports network reserves the broadcasting rights for the India vs South Africa series and they will broadcast this series exclusively on 3 SD and two HD screens; Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports Bangla, while South African fans can catch the live action on Super Sports 2.

The streaming lovers in India and South Africa can catch the feed on Hotstar and Super Sports App respectively. The other licensees around the globe are:

Australia - Fox Sports.

England - Sky Sports

US - CBN

Malaysia - Astro Cricket

Canada - Willow TV

Sri Lanka - Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gtv

South Africa tour of India 2019 schedule

1st T20I: 15th September 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Time: 03:30 PM (South Africa) & 07:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 18th September 2019 (Wednesday)

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 03:30 PM (South Africa) & 07:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: 22nd September 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 03:30 PM (South Africa) & 07:00 PM (IST)

Practice Game (SAvsBPXI): 26-28 September 2019 (Thursday-Saturday)

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Time: 06:00 AM (South Africa) & 09:30 AM (IST)

1st Test: 02-06 October 2019 (Wednesday-Sunday)

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 06:00 AM (South Africa) & 09:30 AM (IST)

2nd Test: 10-14 October 2019 (Thursday-Monday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 06:00 AM (South Africa) & 09:30 AM (IST)

3rd Test: 19-23 October 2019 (Saturday-Wednesday)

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Time: 06:00 AM (South Africa) & 09:30 AM (IST)

Squads

India (T20I): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

South Africa (T20I): Quinton de Kock (C &WK), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Sabraiz Shamsi.

India (Test): Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa (Test): Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Quinton de Kock (WK), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt and Kagiso Rabada.