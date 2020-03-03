South Africa vs Australia 2020: Australia's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI

Adam Zampa will be the key to Australia's success

Australia began their brief tour of South Africa with a thumping win in the T20I series but they could not carry their momentum forward to the ODI series as the hosts crushed them by 74 runs in the first ODI.

The visitors now find themselves in a do-or-die situation as the hosts will try to take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series with a win in the second ODI.

The second match will be played at the Mangaung Oval which is known to provide some turn as the game progresses. Since Australia failed to land a proper team combination in the first game, the chances are high that they might alter their playing XI for the second game.

On that note, here's a look at their predicted playing XI for the second ODI.

The Australian batsmen will have to play with responsibility

The experienced duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner will open the innings for Australia, followed by Steve Smith at No.3. Marnus Labuschagne should keep his No.4 spot after a good performance in the first ODI.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey let the fans down with his slow knock in the first game, however, the team management will not drop him as he can change the game with his destructive batting approach. Mitchell Marsh will be the team's fast bowling all-rounder while Ashton Agar may come into the team in place of D'Arcy Short. Agar troubled South Africa with his bowling skills in the T20I series and could prove to be a handful on the turning track on offer.

Adam Zampa will be the team's leading spinner and the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will form the team's fast bowling attack.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa