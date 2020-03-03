×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020: Australia's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI 

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 23:32 IST

Adam Zampa will be the key to Australia
Adam Zampa will be the key to Australia's success

Australia began their brief tour of South Africa with a thumping win in the T20I series but they could not carry their momentum forward to the ODI series as the hosts crushed them by 74 runs in the first ODI.

The visitors now find themselves in a do-or-die situation as the hosts will try to take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series with a win in the second ODI.

The second match will be played at the Mangaung Oval which is known to provide some turn as the game progresses. Since Australia failed to land a proper team combination in the first game, the chances are high that they might alter their playing XI for the second game.

On that note, here's a look at their predicted playing XI for the second ODI.

The Australian batsmen will have to play with responsibility
The Australian batsmen will have to play with responsibility

The experienced duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner will open the innings for Australia, followed by Steve Smith at No.3. Marnus Labuschagne should keep his No.4 spot after a good performance in the first ODI.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey let the fans down with his slow knock in the first game, however, the team management will not drop him as he can change the game with his destructive batting approach. Mitchell Marsh will be the team's fast bowling all-rounder while Ashton Agar may come into the team in place of D'Arcy Short. Agar troubled South Africa with his bowling skills in the T20I series and could prove to be a handful on the turning track on offer.

Adam Zampa will be the team's leading spinner and the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will form the team's fast bowling attack.

Also Read - South Africa vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Advertisement

Australia's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa


Published 03 Mar 2020, 23:32 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Mitchell Starc Adam Zampa ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 26 Feb
AUS 193/5 (20.0 ov)
RSA 96/10 (15.3 ov)
Australia won by 97 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb
RSA 291/7 (50.0 ov)
AUS 217/10 (45.1 ov)
South Africa won by 74 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us