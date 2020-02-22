South Africa vs Australia 2020: Even though we are losing, the process is right, says Dale Steyn

South African speedster Dale Steyn has expressed that the Proteas should not be tough on themselves following their loss against Australia in the first T20I. South Africa registered their biggest defeat in T20Is (by 107 runs) after failing to chase down 197 on a turning track - courtesy of Ashton Agar's brilliant hat-trick.

The South African bowlers had a rough day as Aaron Finch (42) and Steve Smith (45), along with a 20-run cameo from Agar, ensured that the visitors had a more than respectable total to defend.

Steyn managed to chip in with two wickets but gave away 31 runs in the process. The likes of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada also turned out to be pretty expensive.

Just before this defeat, South Africa had lost 1-2 to England in a three-match T20I series. Despite losing the match against the Aussies, Steyn insisted on learning from the mistakes moving forward.

"You are allowed to have a blow-out. We played some good cricket against England. It was one of the better series that I’ve played against England, even though we lost. We batted superbly and we bowled in patches really well. We don’t have to be too hard on ourselves," he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

This team is going to be learning. I hope our growth will be upwards. Even though we are losing, the process that Mark (Boucher) and Quinny [Quinton de Kock] have put in place is the right one," the 36-year-old speedster added.

Speaking on fellow pacer Rabada's return to the fold after getting banned from the final Test against England (and being rested from the white-ball games that followed), Steyn said:

"It's lovely to have KG back with the ball. I know he went for a couple of runs, but he hasn't been around so, he is probably feeling ring rust. And the younger bowlers like Lungi (Ngidi) and And (Phehlukwayo) look up to someone like him. Big time."

While speaking on his comeback, the 36-year-old confessed his aim on getting back on track and faring well in the games ahead.

Although I have played my entire career at the highest level, if you haven't played for a while, you quickly come back and realise that it moves a lot faster than any other level. Playing in the MSL was great, I went to the Big Bash which was fantastic but this was two levels harder. I can hopefully rewind the clock a little bit and bring some of those golden years back.

South Africa will be looking to level the series 1-1 against the Aussies in the second T20I slated to take place in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.