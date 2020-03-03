×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020: South Africa's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI 

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 23:17 IST

South Africa should not alter their winning combination
South Africa should not alter their winning combination

After registering a comprehensive win in the first match, South Africa will look to seal the series when they meet Australia in the second game of the three-match series. The Proteas have not been at their best in the 50-over format, having exited the 2019 World Cup in the group stages.

However, Heinrich Klaasen's fantastic knock in the first ODI has sparked a new ray of hope as South African cricket looks to revive itself. The team's new captain, Quinton de Kock, will be keen to make an impression as the full-time ODI skipper of the rainbow nation with a series win over the 2015 World Cup winners.

On the other hand, Australia will try to work on their weak points because they had earlier lost a series against India in January. So, another ODI series loss in the first half of the year will raise a big question mark over the team's credibility.

On that note, let us now have a look at South Africa's predicted playing XI for the game in Bloemfontein.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock cheaply in the first game
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock cheaply in the first game

The opening pair of Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock will try to improve its performance from the first match, as the former lost his wicket for a golden duck while the latter could score only 15 runs.

Temba Bavuma and upcoming star Kyle Verreynne will hold the number three and number four positions whereas last match's centurion Heinrich Klaasen will back them up at number five.

David Miller showed his true potential in the previous game and will look to replicate the same performance in the middle order.

Andile Phehlukwayo will be the team's main all-rounder. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will look to make the most out of the spin-friendly conditions in Bloemfontein, whilst Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje will form the team's pace bowling attack.

Advertisement

Also Read - South Africa vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

South Africa's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Australia: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Published 03 Mar 2020, 23:17 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Heinrich Klaasen Anrich Nortje ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 26 Feb
AUS 193/5 (20.0 ov)
RSA 96/10 (15.3 ov)
Australia won by 97 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb
RSA 291/7 (50.0 ov)
AUS 217/10 (45.1 ov)
South Africa won by 74 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us