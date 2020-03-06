×
South Africa vs Australia 2020: South Africa's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI 

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 17:56 IST

Can South Africa complete a series whitewash?
Can South Africa complete a series whitewash?


The final ODI of the series between South Africa and Australia is slated to take place at Senwes Park this Saturday, as the home team will look to complete a clean sweep against Aaron Finch and company. The Aussies have struggled in the 50-over format this year as after the 10-wicket win against India in mid-January, they have not won a single ODI match.

The Proteas, on the other hand, had lost all the series that they played in 2020 before taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Quinton de Kock has marshaled his troops well as the rainbow nation has got new heroes in the form of Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi in this series.

Here's how the hosts may line up for the third ODI against Australia.

Heinrich Klaasen scored a century in the first ODI
Heinrich Klaasen scored a century in the first ODI


Janneman Malan will open the innings with captain Quinton de Kock. The duo have not been able to stitch a partnership in this series. They will look to provide South Africa with a good start in this match. Rassie van der Dussen will back them at number 3, while Heinrich Klaasen will hold the number 4 position.

The middle order of the team would consist of Kyle Verreynne and David Miller, with Andile Phehlukwayo being the lone all-rounder of the team. Keshav Maharaj and Tabriaz Shamsi will look to spin a web around the Aussies with their bowling skills.

Lungi Ngidi will be high on confidence after a six-wicket haul in the second ODI. He will have the support of Anrich Nortje in the pace bowling department.

Also Read - South Africa vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

South Africa's Predicted Playing XI for the 3nd ODI vs AustraliaJanneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Published 06 Mar 2020, 17:56 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock Heinrich Klaasen ODI Cricket South Africa vs Australia 2020 Teams & Squads
