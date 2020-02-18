South Africa vs Australia 2020 | T20I & ODI series: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Australia tour of South Africa 2020

After a month's break, Australia are set to kick start their 2020 international chapter with an African safari in South Africa in a short tour. They will face the Proteas for a T20I and ODI series (3 games each) between February 21, 2020 and March 07, 2020.

The Australians last featured in a T20I series in November 2019 against Pakistan, which they secured quite convincingly by 2-0. But lost their most recent ODI series against India 2-1. They will certainly eye a winning start to their African tour under skipper Aaron Finch, who will lead them in both formats.

On the flipside, South Africa tied their ODI series against England, but lost the T20I encounter by 1-2. Despite this the Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors have showed faith in the same set-up and have retained the core group with just three changes in the 16-men T20I squad under skipper Quinton de Kock.

Australia tour of South Africa 2020: Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the TV schedule updates, The official broadcaster of this series, Super Sports will telecast all six games exclusively on their channel Super Sports 2 and Super Sports CSN in South Africa. The livestream option can accessed though their website and Supersport App.

For the Australian viewers, Fox Sports will provide ad-break free telecast on FOX CRICKET and FoxApp. Meanwhile, For the Indian cricket fanatics, Sony Sports will telecast ball by ball coverage on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Online streaming for the said series can be availed by visiting SonyLiv App.

The other key channels televising the live feed are:

Bangladesh: Btv

Canada: Willow TV

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

England: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event & Now TV Pass

New Zealand: Sky Sports 2, Channel 052

South Africa vs Australia 2020 schedule

1st T20I: 21st February 2020 (Friday)

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 06:00 PM (South Africa), 03:00 AM (22nd Feb - Australia) & 09:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 23rd February 2020 (Sunday)

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Time: 02:30 PM (South Africa), 11:30 PM (Australia) & 06:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: 26th February 2020 (Wednesday)

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Time: 06:00 PM (South Africa), 03:00 AM (27 Feb - Australia) & 09:30 PM (IST)

1st ODI: 29th February 2020 (Saturday)

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Time: 01:00 PM (South Africa), 10:00 PM (Australia) & 04:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: 4th March 2020 (Wednesday)

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Time: 01:00 PM (South Africa), 10:00 PM (Australia) & 04:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: 7th March 2020 (Saturday)

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Time: 10:00 AM (South Africa), 07:00 PM (Australia) & 13:30 PM (IST)

South Africa vs Australia 2020 Squads

Australia Squad (T20I): Aaron Finch (C), Pat Cummins(VC), Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

South Africa Squad (T20I): Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Dale Steyn, Pite van Biljon and Rassie van der DDussen.