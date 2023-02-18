South Africa vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 15th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played between South Africa Women and Australia Women on Saturday, February 18. St George's Park in Gqeberha will host this exciting Group B clash.

South Africa Women's have had a mixed start to their campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. After losing their opening match to Sri Lanka, they bounced back with a victory over New Zealand in the second game. The Proteas are now in contention for the second spot in the group stage, but they face a tough challenge against a formidable Australian team.

In contrast, the Australian Women's team has been dominant in the tournament so far, winning all three of its matches. With one foot in the semifinals, a win against South Africa will officially secure their spot in the next stage. The pressure will be on the Proteas to deliver their best performance and cause an upset against the Aussies.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Australia Women, Match 15, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 18 2023, Saturday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is expected to be favorable for both batters and bowlers. The surface is likely to be hard and dry, which could offer good bounce to the fast bowlers. However, the spinners are also expected to get some assistance from the wicket, especially as the match progresses. The team that wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, St George’s Park is expected to have clear skies with no chance of rain. The temperature is likely to be 23-30 degrees Celsius, and the humidity is expected to be 79%. These conditions are ideal for a game of cricket, and the players are likely to have a good time on the field.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women:

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

The match between South Africa Women and Australia Women is expected to be a closely contested one. Both teams have a good mix of experienced players and young talents. However, based on their current form and previous performances, Australia Women are likely to have the edge heading into this match.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes