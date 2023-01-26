South Africa vs England, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and England are scheduled to lock horns in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, January 27. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the contest.

South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma, who had a tough time at the T20 World Cup where his team crashed out after losing to the Netherlands in the Super 12. However, Bavuma has stated that he won't be making decisions by getting away with emotions.

The Proteas have a strong batting unit, consisting of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller. Marco Jansen and Wayne are also in impressive form. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are expected to take the new ball while Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have bowled well of late.

England, captained by Jos Buttler, have a strong squad at their disposal. Their skipper, Buttler, is in excellent form as he is the leading run-scorer of the SA20. Jason Roy will be looking to prove a point after missing the tour of Pakistan and the World Cup in Australia.

Harry Brook was excellent in Pakistan and Australia after which he bagged a lucrative deal in the IPL. Sam Curran recently played for MI Cape Town and looked in good touch. The focus will also be on Jofra Archer, who looked in good shape while playing for Cape Town in SA20.

South Africa vs England Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 1st ODI

Date and Time: January 27, 2022, Friday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

South Africa vs England Pitch Report

Bloemfontein's pitch is a sporting one. Hence, an overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

South Africa vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperatures will be around the 30 degrees Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 40s.

South Africa vs England Probable XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan/Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell/Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England

Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa vs England Match Prediction

England have been in stupendous form of late regardless of the format they have played in recent times. Jos Buttler’s men have dominated all three formats and it won’t be a surprise if they win the opener and take a 1-0 series lead.

Prediction: England to win.

South Africa vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Quinton de Kock to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes