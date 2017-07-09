England vs South Africa 2017: 1st Test Day 3, 5 talking points

England have South Africa's backs firmly against the wall with a 216 run lead.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 00:34 IST

Alastair Cook made full use of helpful batting conditions to score a half-century

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings put on an 80 run opening stand after England secured a 97 run lead in the first innings of the first Test at Lord's. Resuming from their overnight score, Rabada and Bavuma gave South Africa a solid start before Liam Dawson dismissed the night watchman.

Quinton de Kock walked in and although he lost Bavuma within an over, looked in spectacular touch. He raced to a 36 ball half-century before a Stokes blinder sent him on his way. Vernon Philander's half-century took the Proteas to 361 but the all-rounder suffered an injury and couldn't take the new ball for the visitors.

Buoyed by the absence of Philander, Cook and Jennings played comfortably to take England to 80 before Morkel broke through with the wicket of Jennings. With Ballance and Cook at the crease and a lead of 216 on a deteriorating pitch, England are way ahead in the game.

Brief Scores: England 458 & 119/1(Cook 59, Jennings 33). South Africa 361 (Bavuma 59, Elgar 54, Ali 4/59)

Take a glance at the talking points from Day 3 of the first Test at Lord's.

#5 Rabada-Bavuma steady South African ship

South Africa were staring down the barrel at the end of Day 2 but still had Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to help steady the ship. But surprisingly, England found it tough to get past the night watchman, Kagiso Rabada.

The tall pacer had shown glimpses of his talent with the willow in the past but looked every bit a batsman in the morning session as he and Bavuma frustrated England. The 41 run stand lasted 13 overs and gave de Kock a platform to launch a scything attack.