South Africa vs England 2019-20: Ben Stokes returns to training; set to feature in Boxing Day Test

Arvind S
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Dec 25, 2019
Dec 25, 2019 IST

Ben Stokes trained with the rest of the England side on Christmas Day
Ben Stokes trained with the rest of the England side on Christmas Day

England have received a massive boost ahead of their Boxing Day Test against South Africa, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes in contention to be named in the playing XI.

Stokes had missed England's training session on Christmas Eve to be with his father Ged, who had been admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg in critical condition. However, Ged has shown significant signs of improvement in the past few hours, which enabled Ben to train with the side on Christmas Day.

He now looks set to feature in the first Test starting tomorrow.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement outlining Ged's condition.


"He [Ged] remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition. The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the medical practitioners in South Africa for their care of Ged.
"The England and Wales Cricket Board continues to request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."

While Stokes is set to take the field tomorrow, England could be without the services of Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach, who all sat out the most recent training session due to illness.

Pope's absence means Jonny Bairstow could return to the side after being dropped for the series against New Zealand.

The first Test will begin tomorrow, December 26, at Centurion following which the action will shift to Newlands for the second game. The third and fourth Tests will be played at Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg respectively.

South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team Ben Stokes
