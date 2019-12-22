South Africa vs England 2019-20: Complete schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

South Africa vs England

South Africa is not an easy place for touring teams, but England’s performance there in red-ball cricket has been commendable over the years. They have won many more Test matches than they have lost in that part of the world.

Out of the 81 Test matches that England have played in South Africa, they have won 31 and have lost only 19, while the rest 31 have been drawn. To remain undefeated in 62 out of the 81 Test matches in South African conditions is an outstanding feat for any team in the world.

The reason why the England team thrives on South African pitches is because those pitches are conducive to seam bowling, and England have got some world-class seam bowlers in their ranks. Even the last time when England had toured South Africa in 2015-16, they won the Test series 2-1 and Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for them.

Stuart Broad

Broad was in great rhythm in the Ashes series as well earlier this year, and he is again going to be England’s trump card in the upcoming Test series.

Although England have largely dominated in South Africa in Test cricket, the same can’t be said about their performance in white-ball cricket. They have struggled in the limited-overs formats of the game in the rainbow nation.

England have lost 17 out of the 27 ODIs and four out of the five T20Is they have played in South Africa so far, which doesn’t make good reading for the English fans. England are arguably the best white-ball team in the world at the moment, and they will be keen to improve their record in ODI and T20I cricket in South Africa.

England are the world champions in 50-over cricket

South Africa vs England schedule

Test Series

1st Test: 26-30th December, 01:30 PM IST, at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Advertisement

2nd Test: 3-7th January, 02:00 PM IST, at Newlands, Cape Town

3rd Test: 16-20th January, 01:30 PM IST, at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

4th Test: 24-28th January, 01:30 PM IST, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

1st ODI: 4th February, 04:30 PM IST at Newlands, Cape Town

2nd ODI: 7th February, 04:30 PM IST at Kingsmead, Durban

3rd ODI: 9th February, 01:30 PM IST at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

T20I Series

1st T20I: 12th February, 09:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park, East London

2nd T20I: 14th February, 09:30 PM IST at Kingsmead, Durban

3rd T20I: 16th February, 06:00 PM IST at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Telecast details

India & Subcontinent - Sony Six, Sony Six HD

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV

Live Streaming

SonyLiv and SuperSport Live