South Africa vs England 2019-20: James Anderson ruled out of final two Tests due to rib injury

James Anderson will miss the remainder of the series

England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two Tests of the four-match series against South Africa due to a rib injury he picked up during the second Test at Cape Town.

Anderson, who sustained the injury during the final day's play, underwent scans on Wednesday which revealed that the injury is bone-related and will take at least 6 weeks to fully heal.

The 37-year-old will return to the UK to begin his rehab, while Somerset seamer Craig Overton will remain with the squad as cover.

Anderson, who has been lauded for his supreme fitness throughout his career, has suffered a few major setbacks of late. He had previously sustained a calf injury during the first Ashes Test last year which kept him on the sidelines for four months.

He returned in time for the first Test against South Africa but managed just two wickets as England fell to a 107-run defeat. However, Anderson was back to his devastating best in the Cape Town Test, finishing with match figures of 7/63.

Much to his frustration though, another long spell on the sidelines now awaits England's record Test wicket-taker.

Despite the disconcerting news regarding their premier pacer, England will take heart from the fact that Jofra Archer is set to return for the third Test, which commences on January 16 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.