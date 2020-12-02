South Africa vs England 2020, 1st ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

South Africa will take on England in the 1st ODI of a 3-match series at Newlands, in Cape Town on Friday.

England won the T20I series against South Africa 3-0 and moved to the top of the ICC T20I rankings. They will look to consolidate their position at the top of the ODI rankings with another clean sweep in the upcoming ODI series.

However, England will be without star players Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. The duo, along with Chris Jordan and Sam Curran, have been rested for the ODI series.

South Africa will want to make a statement with a win in the first ODI between the two sides. They were completely outplayed by England in the T20Is, and skipper Quinton de Kock will want his team to perform much better in the ODIs. However, the side have already been dealt a huge blow, as Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

With a lot to play for both sides, the first ODI should be a pretty exciting contest between the two teams.

Match details

Date: 4th December 2020 (Friday)

Time: 04:30 PM (IST), 11:00 AM (GMT), 01:00 PM (Local)

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Advertisement

Weather forecast

It will be cloudy in Cape Town on the day of the match. The temperature will be at around 25 degrees Celsius, and no rain is expected during the game.

Pitch report

The pitch at Cape Town has supported the batsmen a lot in this series. While there has been a little something in it for the seamers and spinners, the batsmen are likely to rule the roost once they settle down.

Predicted XIs

South Africa

Rabada will miss the ODI series due to an injury.

Janneman Malan could come into the side for the Proteas ahead of the first ODI. De Kock, JJ Smuts, and Faf Du Plessis are likely to form the top order of the team. Heinrich Klaasen will play ahead of Kyle Verreynne if he's fit.

Nortje, Ngidi, and Lutho Sipamla will be the side's main pacers in the absence of Rabada and George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi are likely to be the two spinners picked for the game. However, skipper de Kock might opt to play Andile Pheklukwayo over Shamsi, and use Smuts as a spinner.

Predicted XI: Quinton De Kock (C/WK), Janneman Malan/Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen/ Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Andile Pheklukwayo, and Anrich Nortje.

Advertisement

England

Jason Roy needs to prove himself in the upcoming ODI series.

Jason Roy is currently fighting for his place in the side and will have to prove himself in the ODI series. Jonny Bairstow is likely to return to his preferred opening slot. Joe Root should slot in at No. 3, with Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, and Sam Billings set to follow.

Moeen Ali could feature instead of Billings if England wants to play an extra bowler in the first match of the series. Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood are likely to be the pace bowlers in the side while Adil Rashid should be the main spinner for England.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings/ Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Match prediction

While South Africa does have quality players in their ranks, they will be dispirited after their loss in the T20I series between the two teams. England has dominated in the limited-overs format for quite some time now, and they should emerge winners despite missing some key players.

Prediction: England to win