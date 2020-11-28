South Africa vs England 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

South Africa takes on England in the second T20I of the KFC T20I series on Sunday at Boland Park in Paarl. The visitors won the first game thanks to a match-winning knock of 86 from Jonny Bairstow, who took guard at number four.

After being put in to bat, South Africa posted a total of 179 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century from Faf Du Plessis and contributions from De Kock and Van der Dussen. They should've done better with the bat as most of them threw their wickets away from good positions.

In response, England started poorly as George Linde and Lungi Ngidi helped reduce them to 34/3 in 5.3 overs. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, however, rebuilt the innings, and Bairstow went on to finish the game off even as wickets fell around him. Beuran Hendricks, who was taking Anrich Nortje's place in the South Africa side, had a really bad game and conceded 28 runs in the 17th over to change the course of the match.

Having lost the first match of the series, South Africa will look to hit back in this game. England will look to consolidate their lead. All signs point to a cracker of a match on Sunday.

Match details

Date: November 29, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 06:00 PM (IST), 12:30 PM (GMT), 02:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Weather Report

It'll be bright and sunny in Paarl on the day of the match with no chance for rain. The temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Boland Park isn't a high-scoring venue, with a score of around 160 being considered par. The pitch should support the pacers more than the spinners.

Predicted XIs

South Africa

George Linde(R) impressed on his T20I debut.

South Africa is likely to give another opportunity to Temba Bavuma at the top with Reeza Hendricks waiting in the wings. Omitting Anrich Nortje from the playing XI turned out to be a mistake, though, and he should replace Beuran Hendricks in the XI. Andile Pheklukwayo

Probable XI: Quinton De Kock (C/WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Pheklukawayo/Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Anrich Nortje.

England

Bairstow answered his critics with a brilliant knock.

Despite having a great game, England could make a change or two. Tom Curran was really expensive, and one of Reece Topley or Mark Wood could take his place in the side.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley/ Mark Wood.

Match Prediction

While the hosts will no doubt look to get back into the series, England appears to have a much stronger lineup, and they'll likely go 2-0 up with a win in this match.

Prediction: England to win

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar