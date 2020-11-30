South Africa vs England 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

South Africa takes on England in the third T20I of the KFC T20I series on Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town. The visitors chased down the target in a low-scoring pitch during the 2nd T20I of the series thanks to a well-paced half-century from Dawid Malan.

South Africa got off to a good start in their innings with the bat but were tied down by some smart bowling in the middle overs. A useful cameo from all-rounder George Linde helped them post a decent total of 146 runs.

South Africa started their innings with the ball pretty well, with Tabraiz Shamsi bowling an impressive spell of 3/19. Lungi Ngidi's bad fortunes, however, meant that England was let off the hook on numerous occasions during the match. Skipper Eoin Morgan built a good partnership with Malan and later took the side home with two balls to spare.

The third game will be more of a dead-rubber with the series already won. South Africa will look to salvage some pride and get some momentum ahead of the ODI series between the two sides.

Match details

Date: 1st December 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 09:30 PM (IST), 04:00 PM (GMT), 06:00 PM (Local)

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Weather report

It's likely to be clear in Cape Town on the day of the match, with pleasant weather expected. The temperature should be at around 18 degrees Celsius, but there is a small chance of some rainfall early in the match.

Pitch report

It was a pretty good wicket in Newlands for the 1st T20I between the two teams. The pitch assisted both the seamers and the spinners, but it also played well for the batsmen. It's likely to be a high-scoring game where scores of 180-190 will be considered par.

Predicted XIs

South Africa

George Linde has done well in this series.

Despite losing the second T20I, the Proteas could go in with the same playing XI for this match. If there is a change made, it is likely to be Temba Bavuma making way for Janneman Malan.

Probable XI: Quinton De Kock (C/WK), Temba Bavuma/Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Anrich Nortje.

England

Malan played a great knock for England.

England have had different players stepping up for them in this series. Winning the series after the second game provides them with an opportunity to give chances to some of the fringe players in the team. Reece Topley could potentially replace Tom Curran in the team.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley/ Tom Curran.

Match prediction

Despite their best efforts, the Proteas have found themselves on the losing side in both encounters against England so far. While they will look to secure a consolation win in this game, it's unlikely to happen considering how stronger England are in all departments. They are likely to take this game and win the series 3-0.

Prediction: England to win