South Africa vs England 2020: Faf du Plessis will no longer continue to captain Proteas in ODIs

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Quinton de Kock's first assignment as an ODI captain will be hosting world champions England for 3 ODIs

A new era in South African ODI cricket is set to usher in as Quinton de Kock will be taking over Faf du Plessis as South Africa's ODI captain. Cricket South Africa have decided to make a fresh start as far as the white-ball format is concerned after the Proteas had a below-par 2019 World Cup.

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith confirmed that du Plessis will no longer continue to captain South Africa in ODIs and has shown full faith in de Kock's ability and leadership.

"He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart," Smith said.

Smith had full faith that de Kock would lead South African cricket to a brighter future and extended complete support towards him for whatever that he would need to take the Proteas' cricket forward.

"We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of," Smith stated.

De Kock was impressive in his captaincy in the T20I series against India which South Africa managed to draw level 1-1. He is looking forward to his stint as the ODI skipper and will be implementing more street-smart decisions which would involve thinking out of the box based on the match situation.

"You always have plan A and plan B, and if they don't work, I like to come up with things on the field," de Kock told TOI.

"What you see out there dictates the way you play the game. I will do a little bit of homework every now and again, but most of the time I will keep it pretty street-smart," he added.