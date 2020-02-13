×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs England 2020: For once Proteas choke rivals shorn of common sense

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 19:25 IST

Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi's clinical bowling denied England victory

South Africa have been the cricketing world's perennial 'chokers'. The Proteas have had an uncanny tendency of crumbling under pressure to squander advantageous positions and graciously dole the opposition a rather unforeseen victory. However, Quinton de Kock's men enjoyed a rare occasion in Buffalo Park's T20 series opener against England where for a change, they weren't standing deflated at the receiving end of yet another horrible goof up. It was England instead, who fluffed a manageable last-over equation and ended short of the finishing line, albeit by the barest of margins, to give South Africa their moment in the sun.

The 177-run target deemed inadequate considering England's high-flying batting arsenal. Moreover, South Africa's hopes of finding an elusive triumph were seemingly quashed early by a mighty Jason Roy, who embarked on a mission to demolish right from the word go. With lofted hits dominating his array of strokes, the swashbuckling opener blasted a quickfire 22-ball half-century, snatching every ounce of momentum away from the visitors.

South Africa, though, refused to succumb to Roy's carnage and kept dealing blows, ensuring they stay in the hunt throughout. While a resurgent Dale Steyn turned back the clock and drew first blood removing Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow's premeditated flick spelt his doom.

Still, England fancied their chances at halfway mark with the scoreboard reading 95/2, and their white-ball giants Roy and skipper Eoin Morgan occupying the crease. 83 required off 60 deliveries, pinch-hitters to follow, there was no way England could go astray from here. But pressure, the funny old thing, was ready to join the party.

Suicidal

'Harakiri' would be an understatement to describe the progression of events henceforth. England's seasoned campaigners exhibited temperamental incompetence and consequently, dreadful shot-selection as the hosts lost ascendancy in the blink of an eye. The nosedive began with the well-set Roy's dismissal, who couldn't resist going after Beuran Hendrick's dragged down cutter and the attempted pull landed down short fine leg's throat. Joe Denly, promoted ahead of proven match-winner Ben Stokes, followed suit, hoicking Andile Phehlukwayo's deceptive knuckle-ball straight to mid-wicket.

39 needed from 4 overs. Suddenly, out of nowhere, panic had crept into the England dressing room. What had seemed plain sailing hitherto now looked an uphill task. Danger lurked, and their chances took a turn for the worse when Stokes perished trying to counter-attack, leaving the vociferous crowd shrieking.


Eoin Morgan has nobody to blame but himself for England
Eoin Morgan has nobody to blame but himself for England's fiasco.




Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan had somehow held England's fort, countering South Africa's unforgiving lengths and tricky field placements. The southpaw's consecutive boundaries followed by an audacious maximum over extra cover briskly skewed the equilibrium in England's favour. But, the game-changing moment arrived forthwith when Morgan unfurled the glory shot the very next ball to his own, and his team's peril.

A single was worth its weight in gold in that scenario and would've been sufficient to get Morgan on strike for the final over. Safe to say, better sense had eluded the English captain, who, after having brought the equation down to 7 off the last over by accumulating 14 off his last three balls, had recklessly thrown away his wicket and spurred life into the contest that had no business staying alive whatsoever. Their spirits lifted, South Africa could smell blood.

Advertisement

Although Lungi Ngidi produced a death-bowling masterclass to ultimately deny England a facile win, an important factor behind the debacle was how the likes of experienced players like Moeen Ali and Tom Curran, with England in touching distance of victory, kept swinging their willows aimlessly whereas pinching singles or doubles would've certainly been the smarter option.

In conclusion

Notwithstanding the increasing emphasis on power-hitting ability or brute force, it was the negligence of basic cricketing smarts which cost England dearly. England, who largely appeared to have the upper hand over South Africa over the course of the encounter, have only themselves to blame for fumbling at the last hurdle. For, they were predominantly self-induced elementary errors which led to their shocking collapse.

Pity the ODI World Champions. They were so near, yet so far.





























Published 13 Feb 2020, 19:10 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Eoin Morgan Moeen Ali ICC
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb
ENG 258/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/3 (47.4 ov)
South Africa won by 7 wickets
ENG VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb
RSA 71/2 (11.2 ov)
ENG
No Result
RSA VS ENG live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb
RSA 256/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 257/8 (43.2 ov)
England won by 2 wickets
RSA VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
RSA 177/8 (20.0 ov)
ENG 176/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 1 run
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us