South Africa vs England 2020: New-look England bowling line-up can bounce back, claims Chris Jordan

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
News
Modified 06 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST

Chris Jordan believes that England
Chris Jordan believes that England's new-look bowling attack can challenge the Proteas

England bowlers looked toothless in the first ODI as South Africa comfortably won the game, thanks to a well-made century from their new ODI skipper Quinton de Kock and a gritty 98 from Temba Bavuma. The defending World Champions have had injury issues which, coupled with the squad rotation policy, made them field a relatively inexperienced bowling attack.

However, pacer Chris Jordan believes that this bowling attack also has the ability to bounce back from the defeat in the first ODI and provide the Proteas with tough competition.

 “At the end of the day we’re all here for a reason, we’re all here because we have various skill-sets that are good enough for international cricket. Those other guys have different attributes to us but it’s all about trying to be as effective as possible on that day,” Jordan was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The pitch was a bit on the slower side and batting was easier but Jordan felt that it wasn't the reason why the England bowlers weren't successful. He insisted that the bowlers possessed the ability to use their variations on different surfaces.

“Over the last four years we have played on so many different surfaces, in so many different conditions and managed to overcome it. So I don’t think it matters in which conditions we play because we back ourselves to be smart enough and our skill level to be high enough to navigate through those situations. I don’t think the surface matters, to be honest," he asserted.
Published 06 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST
