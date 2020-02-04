×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs England, 2020 ODI series: 5 Things to watch out for

Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 10:47 IST

Morgan and De Kock would lead their teams
Morgan and De Kock would lead their teams

After a relatively one-sided Test series that saw England demolishing the hosts South Africa, now it’s the turn of the ODI format to take center-stage. The reigning World Champions will be making their first appearance in the 50-over version of the game since winning its biggest trophy in July last year.

South Africa, on the other hand, is as troubled in this format as they are in Tests. Their performance in the World Cup was extremely poor. Now, they are looking to rebuild and luckily, they have plenty of great talent to work with, both in the batting and bowling department.

This series would be much more important than the average ODI contest. It pits two teams which are at opposing ends of the success charts, against each other. This series will tell us whether England, having achieved that one goal for which they single-mindedly strove for since the 2015 World Cup, can continue to perform at the highest level.

It will also tell us how much of a recovery, mental as much as anything else, South Africa has made since the World Cup debacle.

Now, let us zoom in and look at the five specific things that fans should look out for in this series. 

#5 A slew of youngsters in the Proteas squad

Beuran Hendricks gets a great opportunity
Beuran Hendricks gets a great opportunity

Whenever a team starts rebuilding after a World Cup campaign, they bring in a lot of youngsters. The South African selectors have decided to do the same thing. There are plenty of new names in the squad.

Who among these players would be able to shine and prove themselves worthy of this opportunity? That will be the big question. Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan, Lutho Sipamla, JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne are the new faces in the team. Alongside them, other players are better known but still less tested, like Beuran Hendricks and Temba Bavuma.

The selectors will desperately want some of these players to step up and prove their worthiness in ODI cricket. Both and cricket lovers, in general, would keep their eyes peeled to see whether amidst these new names lies the next great South African cricketer.

Advertisement

We don’t know for sure how many of these players will get enough chances to succeed. Some of them are bound to be given a rough deal as there are just three matches. But often the talent of a player can be spotted in the most minute of performances. Let’s see which players will whet our appetite to see more of them in the future. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 04 Feb 2020, 10:47 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock Lungisani Ngidi ICC ODI Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us