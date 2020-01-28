South Africa vs England 2020: Stuart Broad fined 15% of his match fee after verbal altercation with Faf du Plessis

Broad and du Plessis' verbal spat resulted in a fine for the former

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee after he was found to have breached ICC’s code of conduct after using an audible obscenity during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The 33-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis during the afternoon session on the final day of the fourth Test match. Du Plessis was hit on the pad by a throw from Sam Curran and this kickstarted an agitated argument between him and Broad.

South Africa skipper du Plessis was also involved in a collision with Jos Buttler, who was standing between Broad and him, but du Plessis maintained that the collision was non-malicious, and the ICC concluded that the contact made was not deliberate

In addition to the 15% fine, Broad has also been given one demerit point, which is his second demerit point within 24 months. The accumulation of over the same period results in a suspension. This comes a few days after Broad’s compatriot Ben Stokes was also hit in the pocket and fined 15% of his match fee after a verbal spat with a fan whilst making his way back to the pavilion.

In total, five players have been charged during the recently-concluded Test series – Broad and Stokes for using audible obscenities, Kagiso Rabada for his exaggerated celebration after taking a wicket in the third Test, whilst Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander were fined for using inappropriate language towards each other.