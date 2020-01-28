×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs England 2020: Stuart Broad fined 15% of his match fee after verbal altercation with Faf du Plessis

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 17:45 IST

Broad and du Plessis
Broad and du Plessis' verbal spat resulted in a fine for the former

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee after he was found to have breached ICC’s code of conduct after using an audible obscenity during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The 33-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis during the afternoon session on the final day of the fourth Test match. Du Plessis was hit on the pad by a throw from Sam Curran and this kickstarted an agitated argument between him and Broad.

South Africa skipper du Plessis was also involved in a collision with Jos Buttler, who was standing between Broad and him, but du Plessis maintained that the collision was non-malicious, and the ICC concluded that the contact made was not deliberate

In addition to the 15% fine, Broad has also been given one demerit point, which is his second demerit point within 24 months. The accumulation of over the same period results in a suspension. This comes a few days after Broad’s compatriot Ben Stokes was also hit in the pocket and fined 15% of his match fee after a verbal spat with a fan whilst making his way back to the pavilion.

In total, five players have been charged during the recently-concluded Test series – Broad and Stokes for using audible obscenities, Kagiso Rabada for his exaggerated celebration after taking a wicket in the third Test, whilst Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander were fined for using inappropriate language towards each other.

Published 28 Jan 2020, 17:45 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Stuart Broad Faf du Plessis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us