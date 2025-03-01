South Africa vs England, 2025 Champions Trophy: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and ODI records

England will play their final game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. It is the last Group B match of the mega event, with South Africa in a virtual do-or-die situation.

Ad

To qualify for the semifinals, South Africa must avoid losing by 207 runs or more. Considering how well the Proteas performed against Afghanistan (a 107-run victory), they should breeze past England, who have been winless in the Champions Trophy so far.

Before the match between South Africa and England begins, here's a glance at the pitch history of the National Stadium.

National Stadium, Karachi ODI records

Karachi has hosted 58 ODI matches, including two in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Teams batting first have won both the matches of the ongoing mega event at this stadium.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at some crucial stats from the previous ODIs hosted by Karachi:

Matches played: 58

Won by teams batting first: 28

Won by teams batting second: 28

Tied: 0

No result: 2

Highest individual score: 181 - Sir Viv Richards (WI) vs Sri Lanka, 1987

Best bowling figures: 6/13 - Ajantha Mendis (SL) vs India, 2008

Highest team total: 374/4 - India vs Hong Kong, 2008

Lowest team total: 115 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 355/4 - Pakistan vs South Africa, 2025

Ad

Average first innings score: 248.

National Stadium, Karachi pitch report

The Karachi pitch report will be broadcast live from the venue before the toss. Typically, the surface in Karachi suits the batters. South Africa scored 315/6 in the last match against Afghanistan at this venue.

Even New Zealand posted a 300+ score (320) in the tournament opener against Pakistan (260) hosted by Karachi. A batter-friendly surface should be on offer once again.

Ad

National Stadium, Karachi last ODI

South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs in the last ODI hosted by Karachi on February 21. It was a lopsided game, where the Proteas scored 315/6 and then bowled their opponents out for 208 in just 43.3 overs.

Only one century and four fifties were scored in that match. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: South Africa 315/6 (Ryan Rickelton 103, Mohammad Nabi 2/51) beat Afghanistan 208 (Rahmat Shah 90, Kagiso Rabada 3/36) by 107 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news