South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and England are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, January 29. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the contest.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, started the series after winning the opening game by 27 runs on Friday, January 27. It also kept their hopes of qualifying directly for the 50-over World Cup to be held next year alive. The Proteas still need to win their next four matches.

For now, Bavuma’s men will be looking for a series whitewash. The hosts found themselves in all sorts of trouble in the first match. After being set a target of 299 to chase, England made a stupendous start courtesy of a 146-run stand for the opening wicket between Dawid Malan and Jason Roy.

However, Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortje picked up three and four wickets, respectively, to break the backbone of the visitors' batting unit. England were bowled out for 271 in 44.2 overs. Magala went on to bag the Player of the Match award. Jason Roy’s 11th ODI hundred went in vain.

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen was the standout batter for South Africa. The right-hander scored 111 runs off 117 balls with the help of six fours and one six. David Miller also scored 53 off 56, helping the home team almost touch the 300-run mark.

South Africa vs England Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

South Africa vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Bloemfontein was a good one for batting in the previous game. Jason Roy and Rassie van der Dussen showed that run-scoring isn’t difficult by any means but the fast bowlers are most likely to extract quite a bit from the surface.

South Africa vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be in the 50s.

South Africa vs England Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

South Africa vs England Match Prediction

The pitch is expected to stay true throughout the match. The chasing team may end up having a big advantage. England may not mind chasing given the form Jason Roy and Dawid Malan are in.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

South Africa vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

