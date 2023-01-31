South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and England are scheduled to face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, February 1. The Diamond Oval in Kimberley will host the contest.

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, have already claimed the three-match series 2-0, but they can’t afford to sit back by any stretch of imagination. They are yet to qualify directly for the 50-over World Cup to be played in India later this year.

South Africa need to win their remaining three matches to qualify directly and ensure that they do not have to enter the qualifiers. In both their matches against England, South Africa found themselves in trouble, but found a way to get out of jail. Bavuma’s century saved them in the previous match.

England, on the other hand, are going through a mini-crisis as they have lost five ODIs in a row, their longest in the format since 2014. The visitors will be gutted by the fact that they let South Africa off the hook in both the matches of the series.

They racked up a mammoth score of 342 for seven in the second ODI after skipper Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 94 off 82 balls. But then the Proteas chased down the target with five balls to spare.

South Africa vs England Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: February 1, 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

South Africa vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is a decent one for the batters and another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs England Weather Forecast

There will be around a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs England Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone

South Africa vs England Match Prediction

The pitches in both games were true and batters didn’t have troubles in scoring runs. The chasing team may again have a big advantage in the final game of the series.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

South Africa vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes