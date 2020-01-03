South Africa vs England: Rory Burns twists ankle while playing football; now a major doubt for the 2nd Test

Jan 03, 2020 IST

Rory Burns is in danger of missing the 2nd Test against South Africa

What’s the story?

Rory Burns hobbled off during England’s practice session a day before the Three Lions match against South Africa at Cape Town. The injury occurred while the players indulged in their customary game of football in their warm-up routine.

In case you didn’t know

A bug has ravaged England on their African adventure with up to 11 players affected by the ailment. Moreover, Jofra Archer’s fitness for the 2nd Test remains a concern while James Anderson also returned to fitness only recently.

The heart of the matter

While playing football, the England opener landed awkwardly on his left leg and turned his ankle. Consequently, he was writhing in pain with him not being able to put any weight on his leg, meaning that he had to be carried off the field.

So far, the initial prognosis has suggested a twisted ankle, although Burns is set for an x-ray and a scan later in the day. If the injury were to be serious, the left-hander could also be ruled out of the remainder of the Test series.

In his stead, Zak Crawley could be called upon to partner Dom Sibley at the top of the order, thereby leading to a situation where the Three Lions would field two relatively inexperienced opening batsmen.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen how grave Burns’ injury is, although England might well have braced themselves for the worst, especially considering what has transpired on the current tour.

Yet, they’ll have to evolve a mechanism to come out all guns blazing as they look to wipe out a one-game deficit against South Africa at Cape Town from the 3rd of January.