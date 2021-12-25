South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa are all set to host India for a multi-format series, starting December 26, 2021. The tour kicks off with a Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The three-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, with the tour coming to an end on January 23, 2022.

South Africa will start their World Test Championship cycle with a home series against India. Dean Elgar is all set to lead the Proteas in the Test series. Temba Bavuma has been named as the deputy to Elgar and the hosts have to be on their toes while facing India in the upcoming few weeks.

South Africa have suffered a major blow ahead of the series, with Anrich Nortje ruled out due to a persistent hip injury. Much rests on Kagiso Rabada’s form going into the Test series.

India, on the other hand, will be riding with confidence after whitewashing the Kiwis at home in a two-match Test series. But they will be aware of the Proteas challenge.

Virat’s men have impressed everyone in the last 12 months, defeating Australia down under and then following it by leading England by a 2-1 margin in a Test series in England. The next challenge for them will be to tour South Africa and beat them in the rainbow nation.

India have won only three Tests out of 20 in South Africa. But they are well-prepared this time and have the capacity to register their first Test series win on hostile territory. An exciting series awaits us.

South Africa vs India Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test, South Africa vs India Test Series.

Date and Time: December 26th 2021, Sunday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park is good for batting. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The new ball bowlers will get seam movement off the surface. The pacers are expected to get some extra bounce. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

South Africa vs India Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Centurion are expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the Test. There is rain predicted over the next five days and we might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar will be the Proteas skipper and he will be eager to lead his side by example. They have some exciting new players on their side who will look to grab any opportunity that comes their way. The likes of Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada will play a vital role for them in the upcoming Test series.

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder/ Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj.

India

With Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja missing out, plenty rests on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. The pacers’ form will also play a major role for them if they are to win the series. Kohli and co. will be chasing a series victory for the first time in South Africa.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

The Boxing Day Test kicks off an exciting series between South Africa and India, where Virat’s men will be chasing their first Test series win in South Africa. Both look formidable units and expect a great battle between bat and ball over the next five days.

India look a well-settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they get an early lead in the series if the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

South Africa vs India live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

