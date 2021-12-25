SA vs India, 2021: 3 major milestones Indian bowlers could achieve in the Test series

Despite several impressive performances during the last Test series in South Africa, Team India couldn't claim the series having lost the first two fixtures. They ended up losing 2-1, however, their performances gave confidence for the future.

This time, Team India has added some young talents like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj across departments. India will be approaching this series with a positive, winning mindset, having dominated teams like Australia and England in their own backyard.

India have won just three out of the 20 Tests they have played so far in South Africa. This time, though, it looks like a golden opportunity for India to claim their first ever Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. For that to happen, a collective team effort is essential and the Indian players need to be at their very best throughout the series.

On that note, let's look at three major milestones the Indian bowlers might achieve in the upcoming three-match Test series against Dean Elgar's men.

1) Ravichandran Ashwin could surpass Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests only behind Anil Kumble

Ravichandran Ashwin is just seven wickets away from equalling Kapil Dev's tally

Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged 'Player of the series' in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand for a record ninth time. India won the two-match series against the defending world test champions by a 1-0 margin. The 35-year-old off-spinner once again impressed with the cherry bagging 14 wickets.

He has so far taken 427 wickets in 81 Test matches, with his best figures being 7/59.

Ashwin made his Test debut exactly a decade ago against West Indies in Delhi. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the mainstays in the Indian Test squad, tormenting batters with his variations. With yet another crucial away Test series coming up, this experienced campaigner's role will be of paramount importance to Virat Kohli's men.

Cricket Point @07_shaddy



• Kapil Dev - 434

• R. Ashwin - 427*



Ashwin needs 8 or more Wickets to become India's second highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket.



#SAvIND Number of Test Wickets for India -• Kapil Dev - 434• R. Ashwin - 427*Ashwin needs 8 or more Wickets to become India's second highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket. Number of Test Wickets for India - • Kapil Dev - 434 • R. Ashwin - 427*Ashwin needs 8 or more Wickets to become India's second highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket. #SAvIND

Ashwin is just seven wickets away from Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets. He has the opportunity to surpass the legendary former Indian captain. He could become only the second highest wicket taker for India in Tests behind yet another legendary former skipper, Anil Kumble. Kumble has 619 wickets to his name. With three Test matches slated for the series, the Chennai-born player might well achieve this feat on this tour.

2) Jasprit Bumrah could pick up his 100th Test wicket away from home

Jasprit Bumrah, who is five short of his 100th away Test wicket might achieve the feat in the upcoming series

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut during India's previous South Africa tour back in January 2018 at Newlands, Cape Town. He has so far played in 24 Test matches, picking up 101 wickets with his best figures being 6/27.

Bumrah last played a Test against England at the Oval in September this year. He was rested for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand. Out of those 24 games he has played so far, 22 were away from home in which he has managed 97 wickets.

The Mumbai Indians star took 14 wickets in his debut series in 2018 thereby ending up as India's second-highest wicket-taker.

Bumrah is just three wickets shy of making it 100 Test wickets away from home. A more mature Bumrah, who is on his second tour to South Africa this time, will be eyeing to stamp his authority with some memorable performances. If he does that, then the 28-year-old might well achieve this record and also give India an edge over the Proteas.

3) Mohammed Shami could pick up his 200th Test wicket

Shami, who was the leading wicket taker last time has 195 Test wickets to his name so far

Mohammed Shami was also rested for the Tests against New Zealand this year.

He emerged as the joint highest wicket taker during India's previous Test series in South Africa with 15 scalps to his name. Although India lost the series 1-2, Shami was impressive throughout the three-match series, troubling the Faf du Plessis-led hosts with his bowling.

baqi. @imbaqi_ M Shami Test Stats in South Africa



Overs 158.3

Wickets 21

Runs 519

Avg 24.71

Econ 3.27

SR 45.29

Best 5/28

5w/10w - 1/0



Jasprit Bumrah Test Stats in South Africa



Overs 112.1

Wickets 14

Runs 353

Avg 25.21

Econ 3.15

SR 48.07

Best 5/54

5w/10w - 1/0 M Shami Test Stats in South Africa Overs 158.3Wickets 21Runs 519 Avg 24.71Econ 3.27 SR 45.29Best 5/285w/10w - 1/0Jasprit Bumrah Test Stats in South Africa Overs 112.1Wickets 14Runs 353Avg 25.21Econ 3.15SR 48.07 Best 5/545w/10w - 1/0 https://t.co/5J4Vn5JyVG

The 31-year-old pacer made his Test debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens eight years ago. He has so far taken 195 Test wickets, with his best figures being 6/56. Shami is just five wickets short of achieving the 200-mark. He will be trying to replicate his impressive 2018 performances this time. He might well become only the fifth Indian pacer and 11th Indian bowler overall to achieve this feat.

Edited by Aditya Singh