South Africa vs India ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

South Africa and India will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting on January 19 at Boland Park.

After losing the Test series 1-2 to South Africa, India will be aiming to bounce back during the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul will lead the Indian side during the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Prasidh Krishna are a few players to watch out for from the Indian side.

South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma. All-rounder Wayne Parnell's comeback is one of the most interesting talking points going into the series. South Africa have experienced spin and pace combinations, which would hold the key for them against a lethal Indian batting attack.

Head-to-head record: South Africa vs India in ODIs

South Africa have a better head-to-head record in ODIs when compared to India. In a total of 84 ODIs played between the two sides, India have won 35, while South Africa have 46 wins to their name.

The last match between these two sides was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020.

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: January 19

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl, 2:00 PM

2nd ODI: January 21

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl, 2:00 PM

3rd ODI: January 23

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, 2:00 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the South Africa vs India ODI series here.

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for South Africa vs India ODI series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

South Africa vs India ODI Series 2022 Squads

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee