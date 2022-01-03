"One of those guys who never ever misses a Test match" - Sanjay Manjrekar shocked by Virat Kohli's absence in the second Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed surprise at skipper Virat Kohli sitting out the second Test against South Africa.

The tourists suffered a massive setback ahead of the toss in Johannesburg on Monday as Kohli was ruled out due to a back spasm. Hanuma Vihari made it to the XI and KL Rahul is standing-in as captain.

Previewing the game with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"I was absolutely shocked when I read that KL Rahul is walking out for the toss. All kinds of thoughts came over my mind. Various thoughts, but who would've thought that an injury to Virat Kohli because he's one of those guys who never ever misses a Test match. And considering that India are in a great position to win and make history, it's really unfortunate. It seems he's really hurting. Shocking in many ways because it's a surprise. And a batting setback as well despite his form."

The 56-year-old also spoke of how performing in red-ball cricket helps lift the standing of a player.

"There's something about Test match performances. You have Rohit Sharma who had a great Test series vs ENG. Immediately after that he became a captaincy candidate. If not for his injury, he would've captained this match," he said.

Manjrekar added:

"Test match performances really helps the credibility of a player and KL Rahul's performance in England and his 100 recently has contributed to his rise and stature in the team. Seen this with Rohit Sharma and now with KL Rahul. And this is all to do with the hard work that they put in, in England."

Sharma missed the South Africa tour due to injury.

"The playing XI since Rahul Dravid has taken over has started making a little more sense" - Sanjay Manjrekar

India head coach Rahul Dravid

Manjrekar said it would be best to slot Vihari at No 5.

"You'd think so (Ajinkya Rahane to bat at No 4) Hanuma Vihari is not your ideal No 6. You want No 6 to be a slightly more aggressive player, who tends to bat with the tail. But I assume that he'll (Vihari) take No 5 and Rishabh Pant will bat down the order. And I quickly also say that the playing XI since Rahul Dravid has taken over has started making a little more sense for India," he concluded.

Opting to bat, India were 53/3 at lunch.

