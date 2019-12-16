South Africa vs New Zealand 2019-20: Proteas name six uncapped players for first two Tests

South Africa have named six uncapped players in their 17-man squad for the first two Tests against England starting December 26. Fast bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Dane Paterson, opener Pieter Malan, middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, and wicket-keeper batsman Rudi Second are the six uncapped players who have been named in a revamped South Africa line-up.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has made a comeback after an injury, while pacer Lungi Ngidi didn't find a place as he is reportedly suffering from a hamstring injury.

The first two Tests are scheduled to be played in Centurion on December 26 and Cape Town on December 3 of this year. The third Test will be played in Port Elizabeth from January 16 followed by the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from January 24. South Africa were recently beaten comprehensively by a 3-0 margin against Indian in India.

South Africa Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen