South Africa vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, March 5. The winner of this game will take on India in the final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The upcoming game between South Africa and New Zealand will be the last to be played on Pakistan soil in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host this fixture.
Before the semifinal between the Proteas and the Blackcaps gets underway, here's a quick preview of this high-stakes Champions Trophy match.
South Africa vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy match details
Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Semifinal 2, 2025 Champions Trophy
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 2:30 pm IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
South Africa vs New Zealand pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from Lahore just before the toss. Generally, Lahore offers a batter-friendly surface. Fans should expect a high-scoring semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand.
South Africa vs New Zealand weather forecast
A sunny sky is expected for the match between South Africa and New Zealand. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport in this Champions Trophy game. The temperature will loom around 20 degrees Celsius in Lahore.
South Africa vs New Zealand probable XIs
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand
Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Will O'Rourke.
South Africa vs New Zealand live-streaming details and telecast channel list
India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)
New Zealand: SkySport.
South Africa: SuperSport
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule