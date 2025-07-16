South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SA vs NZ match in Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025

South Africa will face New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025 on Wednesday, July 16. The Proteas started the tournament with a five-wicket win against the home team, Zimbabwe, in Harare on Monday.

South Africa will aim to continue in the same vein when they take on New Zealand. The Blackcaps had a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup last year, as they failed to make it past the group stage.

New Zealand will be hungry for a win in T20I cricket when they step on the field in Harare against South Africa. Before the South Africa vs New Zealand match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides in the shortest format of international cricket.

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa have a massive 11-4 lead in the head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20I matches. It is quite surprising to note that the two nations have not played a T20I match against each other since 2017.

While they have battled in Tests and ODI matches, somehow the two boards never planned for a T20I series against each other after 2017. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 15

Won by South Africa: 11

Won by New Zealand: 4

No result: 0.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head record in ZIM

The upcoming T20I match will be the first time Zimbabwe hosts a battle between South Africa and New Zealand in the shortest format. Hence, the T20I head-to-head record between South Africa and New Zealand on Zimbabwean soil stands at 0-0.

The last time these two teams battled at a neutral venue was in Bangladesh in 2014. South Africa beat New Zealand by two runs in that thrilling encounter.

Matches played: 0

Won by South Africa: 0

Won by New Zealand: 0

No result: 0.

Last 5 South Africa vs New Zealand T20I matches before Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025

South Africa have registered four wins in their last five matches against New Zealand in the T20I format. New Zealand's only victory came on August 16, 2015, at the SuperSport Park, where Martin Guptill's 60-run knock powered them to a 32-run win.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches between South Africa and New Zealand:

SA (185/6) beat NZ (107) by 78 runs, Feb 17, 2017. NZ (177/7) beat SA (145/8) by 32 runs, Aug 16, 2015. SA (152/4) beat NZ (151/8) by 6 wickets, Aug 14, 2015. SA (170/6) beat NZ (168/6) by 2 runs, Mar 24, 2014. SA (179/6) beat NZ (146/9) by 33 runs, Dec 26, 2012.

