South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI

Quinton de Kock has been in tremendous form for the Proteas

After a thrilling encounter in the first match, South Africa are set to host Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park for the second T20I.

The hosts won a nail-biting contest in the previous match to lead the three-match series 1-0. Sri Lanka on their part will try to bounce back in this do-or-die game if they want to stay alive in the series, so we can expect another enthralling battle between the two teams.

The Proteas won the first T20I in the Super Over courtesy Imran Tahir’s heroics. With the ICC World Cup 2019 in sight, the visitors need to get the perfect balance in the squad for the mega event.

JP Duminy will lead the home side in Faf du Plessis’s absence, as the latter has been rested for the remaining two games. South Africa would be looking to seal the series before the third match, so that they can experiment even more.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been struggling in limited-overs cricket ever since a few of their veterans retired from the national team. After winning the Test series 2-0, the visitors suffered a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series, and have now lost six matches on the trot.

Sri Lanka have to find out a way soon if they want to avoid losing yet another limited overs series. Lasith Malinga and Co would be hoping to land a counter-punch in the second match and draw the series level.

Match details

Date: Friday, March 22, 2019

Time: 09:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

League: Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Head to Head in T20Is (last 5 matches)

South Africa wins: 2

Sri Lanka wins: 3

Team news

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and skipper Faf du Plessis have been rested by the hosts for the rest of the series.

- Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo are set to play.

- JP Duminy will lead the home side in Faf du Plessis’s absence.

- Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have been ruled out with their respective injuries.

Sri Lanka

- Sri Lanka might replace Sadeera Samarawickrama with another middle order batsman.

Ground stats

Total Matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average 1st Inns score: 167

Average 2nd Inns score: 136

Highest total recorded: 241/6 (20 Ov) by RSA vs Eng

Lowest total recorded: 100/10 (12.2 Ov) by RSA vs PAK

Highest score chased: 189/4 (18.4 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended: 126/5 (10 Ov) by RSA vs SL

Squads

Sri Lanka

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (c), Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Isuru Udana, Priyamal Perera, Angelo Perera

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy (c), David Miller (wk), Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk)

Key players

Sri Lanka

- Niroshan Dickwella (wk)

- Kusal Mendis

- Thisara Perera

South Africa

- Reeza Hendricks

- Rassie van der Dussen

- JP Duminy (c)

Probable playing XI

Sri Lanka

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (c), Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy (c), David Miller (wk), Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

