×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More

Nitin Riaan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    18 Mar 2019, 12:54 IST

South Africa v Sri Lanka- One Day International
South Africa v Sri Lanka- One Day International

Sri Lanka will continue their tour of South Africa with a three-match T20I series from March 19th to March 24th.

The ODI series was completely one-sided as the South Africans eased to a 5-0 victory, having barely faced any competition.

South Africa Team News

The Proteas faced a setback in the Test series but made a good comeback in the ODIs with a complete whitewash. They will look to continue their winning streak in T20Is as well.

They have announced two squads, with just a few minor changes. Uncapped Sinethemba Qeshile has been named in the squad for the final two matches. JP Duminy will be captaining the side in the absence of Faf du Plessis who will play only the first match.

South Africa's Squad for 1st T20I

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi

South Africa's Squad for 2nd & 3rd T20Is

JP Duminy (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Simpala, Dale Steyn and Rassie van der Dussen and Imran Tahir.

Sri Lankan Team News

After a humiliating loss against the Proteas in the ODI series, Sri Lanka will hope for a turnaround in fortunes. However, they have already lost one of their best players Kusal Perera to injury.

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga will be in charge of the inexperienced Sri Lankan side. They will be highly dependent on players like Malinga, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Niroshan Dickwella and Akila Dhananjaya.

Sri Lanka's Squad

Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lasith Malinga (C), Kathmandu Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Jeffery Vandersay, Akila Dhananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

Schedule

First T20I: March 19th, Newlands, Cape Town 9:30 PM IST

Second T20I: March 22nd, SuperSport Park, Centurion 9:30 PM IST

Third T20I: March 24th, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 6:00 PM IST

Live Telecast and Streaming: Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Liv App and Web

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Lasith Malinga David Miller
Nitin Riaan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports Analyst
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019: Squads and Teams, Complete List of Players 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODIs: Series preview
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019: 5 takeaways from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
1st Test | Wed, 13 Feb
RSA 235/10 & 259/10
SL 191/10 & 304/9
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
RSA VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 21 Feb
RSA 222/10 & 128/10
SL 154/10 & 197/2
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
1st ODI | Sun, 03 Mar
SL 231/10 (47.0 ov)
RSA 232/2 (38.5 ov)
South Africa won by 8 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 06 Mar
RSA 251/10 (45.1 ov)
SL 138/10 (32.2 ov)
South Africa won by 113 runs
RSA VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
RSA 331/5 (50.0 ov)
SL 121/5 (24.0 ov)
South Africa won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar
SL 189/10 (39.2 ov)
RSA 190/4 (32.5 ov)
South Africa won by 6 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Sat, 16 Mar
SL 225/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 135/2 (28.0 ov)
South Africa won by 41 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 22 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 24 Mar, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us