South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More

South Africa v Sri Lanka- One Day International

Sri Lanka will continue their tour of South Africa with a three-match T20I series from March 19th to March 24th.

The ODI series was completely one-sided as the South Africans eased to a 5-0 victory, having barely faced any competition.

South Africa Team News

The Proteas faced a setback in the Test series but made a good comeback in the ODIs with a complete whitewash. They will look to continue their winning streak in T20Is as well.

They have announced two squads, with just a few minor changes. Uncapped Sinethemba Qeshile has been named in the squad for the final two matches. JP Duminy will be captaining the side in the absence of Faf du Plessis who will play only the first match.

South Africa's Squad for 1st T20I

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi

South Africa's Squad for 2nd & 3rd T20Is

JP Duminy (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Simpala, Dale Steyn and Rassie van der Dussen and Imran Tahir.

Sri Lankan Team News

After a humiliating loss against the Proteas in the ODI series, Sri Lanka will hope for a turnaround in fortunes. However, they have already lost one of their best players Kusal Perera to injury.

Lasith Malinga will be in charge of the inexperienced Sri Lankan side. They will be highly dependent on players like Malinga, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Niroshan Dickwella and Akila Dhananjaya.

Sri Lanka's Squad

Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lasith Malinga (C), Kathmandu Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Jeffery Vandersay, Akila Dhananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

Schedule

First T20I: March 19th, Newlands, Cape Town 9:30 PM IST

Second T20I: March 22nd, SuperSport Park, Centurion 9:30 PM IST

Third T20I: March 24th, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 6:00 PM IST

Live Telecast and Streaming: Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Liv App and Web

